Farah Khan jets off with Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to Dubai, calls it 'Bolly gang'

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared picture with Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar. All of them were high in holiday mood as they posed for the camera on Friday. The entire group jetted off to Dubai to spend quality time with each other. Farah called it ‘Bolly gang.’ Farhan also shared an adorable picture with Farah, in which she planted a kiss on his cheek. Many fans reacted to their holiday posts. (Also read: Honey Singh holds girlfriend Tina Thadani's hand as they take over LA streets; see their mushy pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Farah sported a blue coat with black T-shirt while Gauri wore a denim sleeveless plunging neckline top with dark sunglasses. Both Farah and Gauri kept their hair untied. Farhan can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt, and completed his look with a cap as he took the selfie. His wife Shibani, and Manish wore black. All of them seemed excited and happy, and looked straight into the camera as they posed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the group picture on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Off to Dubai!!” She used ‘atlantis opening’, ‘bolly gang’ and ‘timepass’ as the hashtags. Reacting to the picture, one of her fans wrote, “Beautiful picture (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji). Enjoy your trip to Dubai.” Another fan commented, “Great pic, all in one frame.” Other fan wrote, “I love your jolly nature.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhan Akhtar also shared a picture with Farah on social media handle. In the photo, Farah gave a kiss on his cheek out of love, as he clicked a selfie with her. He captioned the post, “Start to the day with a kiss from capri 9 @farahkhankunder…aur kya chahiye (what else I need) with smiley and red heart emojis.” Farah replied, “What a lovely start to a great 2 days fru (red heart emoji).” Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar commented, “What fun (red heart emoji).” Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar wrote, “She the best (four red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the loved-up picture, one of Farah's fans commented, “Stay blessed.” Another fan wrote, “Cousin Duo (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah shared the group picture, and wrote, “Off to Dubai (party popper emojis).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, Farah welcomed her brother Sajid Khan and singer Abdu Rozik with burgers and fries as the two existed Bigg Boss 16 voluntarily due to professional reasons. She called them ‘favourites.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON