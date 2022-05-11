Farah Khan jokes Ananya Panday won National Award, gives epic response to Chunky Panday: ‘Apni beti ko sambhal’

Filmmaker Farah Khan's series of funny videos continue to entertain her fans on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared yet another video in which she was seen cracking a joke at actor Ananya Panday's expense. As soon as the video was shared by both of them on their respective Instagram pages, their fans and friends took to the comments section to share their hilarious responses. Also read: Farah Khan shares video of Karan Johar eating 'designer food'; Shabana Azmi says he is leaving her to starve. Watch

The video shows Ananya in a green corset top and matching pants, getting her makeup done for a shoot while she also records a video, introducing herself as, “Guys, I am Ananya Panday.” Suddenly, Farah walks in and surprises her with a joke, “Ananya, Ananya, you won the National Award for Khaali Peeli.” Ananya bursts into joy and starts celebrating with her makeup team. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri is even seen congratulating her before Farah puts a break on her celebration, saying her father's Chunky Panday's line, “I'm a joking.” Everything comes to a standstill for a few moments and Ananya eventually breaks into a laugh.

The video was shared with one of Farah's famous lines, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke (cut ₹50 for overacting)… always the funniest time with @farahkhankunder.”

Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey reacted to it with several laughing emojis and wrote, “You and Farah!!!!”. Praising Ananya's stylist Tanya's reacton, she added in another comment, “And the best actor award goes to @tanghavri.” Arjun also praised Tanya, saying, “Ghavri has given a nuanced layered take @tanghavri.”

Chunky Panday commented on the video, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video.” Farah replied to him, “Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (first, take care of your daughter).”

As fans noticed Farah's response to Chunky and shared it on Reddit, many took to the comments section to react to it. A Reddit user wrote, “Put some ice on that burn.” Another wrote, “Peak honesty looks like this! Both of them are right tbh!” One more wrote, “That's emotional Damage in name of fun banter lol." A comment also read, "It would have been fun banter if she had said ‘Apne khud ke film dekh pehle’. But she decided to hit below the belt."

Ananya made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2020 film, Khaali Peeli. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan and currently has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in pipeline.

