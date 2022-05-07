Farah Khan shares video of Karan Johar eating 'designer food'; Shabana Azmi says he is leaving her to starve. Watch

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar often indulge in banter and tease each other on social media. In the latest, Farah trolled Karan Johar saying that even his food is designer. This time, Farah was also joined by actor Shabana Azmi, who joked that Karan is letting her starve. Also Read| Farah Khan buys clothes worth 4 dollars each, walks out with swag. See Karan Johar, Shibani Dandekar’s reaction

Farah shared an old video from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets on her Instagram account on Friday. It started with a server walking towards them with a bowl of food on a tray, as Farah narrated the incident, 'and Karan Johar's breakfast. Let's see.' Karan and Farah failed to recognise the dish, and asked about it, after which the server replied, "chocolate oats mousse." Karan added to this, "No it's some kind of a...I don't know what it is."

Farah then said, “How sad. It's very disappointing today.” However, Karan was happy with his meal, and said, "No, it's looking lovely. Farah then panned the camera to Shabana Azmi, who was sitting behind Karan, and asked her, "Shabana what do you have to say about Karan?" Shabana also joined Farah in teasing Karan and said in a dramatic tone accompanied by hand gestures, "He is eating everything. I am not getting any food. On Karan Johar's set, no food.

Karan laughed at Shabana's remarks and started saying, "But I am eating, and I am very happy. But more than anything I am so happy that today...." However, Farah cut him off in the middle of the sentence and said, "I am cutting, we don't want to hear all this." She captioned the video, "Even his food is designer (laughing emoji) @karanjohar eats “moosh” as poor @azmishabana18 starves !" She added the hashtags, "#Karah #flashback #wedontwanttoknow #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan, stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan among others. A schedule for the film was recently shot in Delhi. The film is slated to release next year.

