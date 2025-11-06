Farah Khan reveals the real reason actors have affairs on film set

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is known for her wit, creativity, and direction but few remember her brief foray into acting. During her latest appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show, Two Much, Farah opened up about her 2012 acting debut in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, and candidly admitted that she didn’t enjoy the experience. Farah Khan discussed her brief acting stint on Two Much, revealing she disliked it and felt bored on set.(HT_PRINT)

Farah talks about her acting stint

Speaking about her decision to act, Farah recalled, “Actually, I don’t know why I did it. I think I was sitting faaltu (useless), and then Boman (Irani) called me. Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, ‘I’ll be on set every day.’ It was good working with Boman.”

However, her enthusiasm didn’t last long. Farah confessed, “I became one (an actor), and then I decided this is never for me. I hated it you just have to sit and wait.” With her signature humour, she added, “I told Boman, ‘Now I know why people must be having affairs on set it’s just out of boredom!’”

The conversation about on-set relationships seamlessly tied into a segment on Two Much, where Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Farah debated whether older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger ones. Twinkle, Farah, and Ananya agreed, with Twinkle joking, “Older people are much better, lots of practice.” Kajol, however, disagreed, saying, “Younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, including affairs.” Ananya added that in the age of social media, “everything comes out anyway.”

Recent controversy about Two Much

Earlier on the show, another debate had gone viral, one involving Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, discussing whether physical cheating or emotional infidelity is a bigger relationship dealbreaker. While Twinkle, Kajol, and Karan downplayed physical infidelity with the cheeky line “raat gayi, baat gayi,” Janhvi Kapoor stood firm, saying, “No, the deal is broken.”

When Karan tried to justify physical slip-ups with, “Thand lag jaati hai kabhi kabhi,” Janhvi quipped, “Nahi, nahi lagni chahiye na! Blanket lagado!” prompting laughter from Twinkle, who teased, “We’re 50! She’s in her 20s, she’ll get into this circle soon.”