Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar’s lavish, stylish birthday party as ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’

Karan Johar hosted the biggest Bollywood party of the year on his 50th birthday on Wednesday. The star-studded event at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai was attended by celebrities such as Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and others. One of them was Farah Khan, who took to her Instagram handle and called it ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’. (Also read: Inside pics from Karan Johar's party: Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kajol reunite, Hrithik posts last beard pic)

Karan’s birthday bash’s theme was ‘Bring the bling’. On the occasion, Farah wore a black pantsuit with white details and paired it with high heels and sunglasses. Talking about her look, Farah wrote, “All set for the Met Gala of Lokhandwala !!@karanjohars 50th! I don’t think that I took so much time to dress up at my own wedding.” She also revealed that she did her own makeup.

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos from Karan Johar’s Bollywood party are currently doing rounds on the internet. In a video from inside the party, Karan is seen shocked with his hands on his mouth as a large, five-tier chocolate cake was brought out. He wore a white shirt, underneath a shimmery green jacket and paired it with black trousers. He finished off his glamorous look with a bow tie and classy shades.

Apart from throwing a big party, Karan also treated fans to an announcement of his upcoming film. On Wednesday, he shared on social media that he will be next directing an action film. “In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature…Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on 10 February 2023 and I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023,” he said in a long post.

