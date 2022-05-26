Inside pics from Karan Johar's party: Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kajol reunite, Hrithik posts last beard pic

Karan Johar was surprised at the enormous cake he got for his birthday party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Almost the entire Hindi film industry turned up for the ‘bling’-inspired party, thrown to celebrate Karan's 50th birthday. A video from inside the party shows Karan with a shocked expression and hands on his mouth as the large, 5-tier chocolate cake was brought out. In the background, one could also hear a song about his love for social media and more. (Also read: Rani Mukerji's fans are stunned by her glam look as she joins Kajol, Madhuri Dixit for Karan Johar's birthday party)

More pictures from inside the party show Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor joining a bunch of others for selfies, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla pouting and smiling together, Manish Malhotra posing for a bunch of pictures with Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan and others. Ranbir arrived for the party with his mother Neetu Kapoor while Anushka arrived solo.

Manish Malhotra with Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan,

Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and Neelam; Ranbir Kapoor with Aparshakti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap; Raveena with Juhi Chawla; Ranbir and Anushka click selfies.

Kajol also shared a selfie with the birthday boy and scored a picture with her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan. She even made a reference to it in her caption. “Zooni and Rehan look like this now! #16YearsOfFanaa,” she captioned her post. Aamir and Kajol played a couple in the 2006 movie Fanaa. Fans of the actors were overjoyed on seeing them together. “They aged like fine wine,” wrote one. “They haven't aged one bit,” wrote another on Kajol's post.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also attended the party with girlfriend Saba Azad. He shared an elevator selfie on Thursday morning and said that it would be his last one in a beard. “Last night. Also last post with beard,” he captioned his post.

Also spotted at the party were Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Tabu and others. Karan is currently working on his next with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt--Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He will start work on his action film next year.

