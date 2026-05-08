Farah Khan says ‘he’s making Taj Mahal' as Dilip reveals his house is ‘much bigger’ than Samarth Jurel's luxurious abode

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited television actor Samarth Jurel’s Mumbai home for one of her vlogs with her cook, Dilip. What started as a casual house tour soon turned into a fun exchange after Dilip confidently claimed that his own house was bigger than Samarth’s.

Dilip reveals he has a bigger house than Samarth Jurel

Farah Khan and Dilip at Samarth Jurel's house.

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In the vlog, Farah and Dilip visited Samarth’s stylish Mumbai apartment. The actor gave them a tour of the house, which featured a spacious dining area, a balcony with a city view, a modular kitchen and large rooms designed with a modern and filmy aesthetic. While Farah appeared impressed by the actor’s home, Dilip seemed less affected by the luxury around him.

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{{^usCountry}} As Farah admired the apartment, she described it as a “beautiful abode” and jokingly told Dilip, “One day, you too will have a house like this.” However, Dilip quickly replied, “Ma’am, my house is much bigger than this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Farah admired the apartment, she described it as a “beautiful abode” and jokingly told Dilip, “One day, you too will have a house like this.” However, Dilip quickly replied, “Ma’am, my house is much bigger than this.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His response left Farah visibly embarrassed, especially because he made the remark in front of Samarth. The actor then mentioned that he had already seen Farah’s house and agreed that it was very large. Responding to the conversation, Farah joked, “His house is still under construction. He’s making a Taj Mahal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His response left Farah visibly embarrassed, especially because he made the remark in front of Samarth. The actor then mentioned that he had already seen Farah’s house and agreed that it was very large. Responding to the conversation, Farah joked, “His house is still under construction. He’s making a Taj Mahal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samarth then asked Farah, “You have a two-floor house, right?” Farah corrected him and said, “No, I have a three-floor house. But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house.” Over the past few months, Dilip has become popular among audiences through Farah’s videos, where his straightforward comments and comic timing often steal attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samarth then asked Farah, “You have a two-floor house, right?” Farah corrected him and said, “No, I have a three-floor house. But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house.” Over the past few months, Dilip has become popular among audiences through Farah’s videos, where his straightforward comments and comic timing often steal attention. {{/usCountry}}

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During the conversation, Farah also revealed that she considers Dilip lucky for her. Earlier as well, in one of her vlogs, she had spoken about helping him build a house in his hometown. Following the success of their vlogs, Farah also supported his children’s education. She admitted one of his children into an English-medium school and sponsored a culinary diploma course for another.

About Farah Khan and Dilip's vlogs

Farah started her cooking vlogs in 2024 along with her cook, Dilip. As a part of their vlogs, the two visit celebrities' houses and learn a new recipe from them each time. The vlog quickly garnered attention due to Farah and Dilip's fun banter. Farah has admitted that she has earned more money through YouTube than she did through her films.

About Samarth Jurel

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Samarth Jurel has appeared in television shows such as Anupamaa and Udaariyaan. However, he gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. He is currently seen in Laughter Chefs season 3 alongside celebrities including Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Bharti Singh. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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