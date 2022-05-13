Farah Khan shares old pic from first housewarming, reveals why Aishwarya Rai has sindoor on her forehead in 2001

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. The photo also featured actor Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan and Rani Mukerji. Karan reacted to the picture by commenting ‘OMG’. Also Read: Farah Khan shares video of Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari breaking plates at restaurant, says, ‘girls night done right’

Sharing the picture, Farah explained why Aishwarya was wearing sindoor on her forehead. “#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought. PS @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare picture of @karanjohar in non designer clothes. @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee,"

Farah Khan shares throwback pic.

Karan commented on the photo “OMG," Farah replied to his comment, “So cute you were.” One fan wrote, “This is so nostalgic." Another one said, “This is such a great photo," another one said, “Those were the happy days.” One person commented, “I love these throwbacks/flashbacks pics that you post.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Back in 2017, Farah shared a photo from the same party, which featured her, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the photo, she is seen hugging Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides them are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are seen having a conversation. Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, “Continuing #blastfromthepast with sajidnadiadwala 2001.. #housewarming don't miss @iamsrk n Salman in rapt conversation behind."

One person commented on the picture, “Can't have enough of your throwback. Bring it on lady.” Another one said, “Omg! that's SRK in the background.” While one wrote, “What a throwback,” another one said, “We want more pics.”

Farah Khan, shares a close bond with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and many A-listers of Bollywood. She is first cousin of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

