Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan shares old pic from first housewarming, reveals why Aishwarya Rai has sindoor on her forehead in 2001
bollywood

Farah Khan shares old pic from first housewarming, reveals why Aishwarya Rai has sindoor on her forehead in 2001

On Friday, Farah Khan shared a throwback photo from her 2001 housewarming party. Celebrities such as, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others attended the bash. 
Farah Khan shares throwback pic from 2001 housewarming party.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. The photo also featured actor Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan and Rani Mukerji. Karan reacted to the picture by commenting ‘OMG’. Also Read: Farah Khan shares video of Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari breaking plates at restaurant, says, ‘girls night done right’

Sharing the picture, Farah explained why Aishwarya was wearing sindoor on her forehead. “#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought. PS @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare picture of @karanjohar in non designer clothes. @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee," 

Farah Khan shares throwback pic.
RELATED STORIES

Karan commented on the photo “OMG," Farah replied to his comment, “So cute you were.” One fan wrote, “This is so nostalgic." Another one said, “This is such a great photo," another one said, “Those were the happy days.” One person commented, “I love these throwbacks/flashbacks pics that you post.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Back in 2017, Farah shared a photo from the same party, which featured her, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the photo, she is seen hugging Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides them are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are seen having a conversation. Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, “Continuing #blastfromthepast with sajidnadiadwala 2001.. #housewarming don't miss @iamsrk n Salman in rapt conversation behind."

Farah Khan shares throwback pic.

One person commented on the picture, “Can't have enough of your throwback. Bring it on lady.” Another one said, “Omg! that's SRK in the background.” While one wrote, “What a throwback,” another one said, “We want more pics.”

Farah Khan, shares a close bond with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and many A-listers of Bollywood. She is first cousin of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
farah khan shah rukh khan karan johar's children karan johar karan johar's twins aishwarya rai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP