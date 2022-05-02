Farah Khan shares video of Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari breaking plates at restaurant, says, ‘girls night done right’

Farah Khan has shared happy pictures and videos from her recent girls outing with actors Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Patralekhaa. He thanked them for buying dinner for her as she shared group pictures with them from their outing. They also had fun breaking plates as a customary tradition at a restaurant. Also read: Farah Khan buys clothes worth 4 dollars each, walks out with swag. See Karan Johar, Shibani Dandekar’s reaction

While Huma, Farah and Aditi wore black for the night, Patralekhaa opted for a white top and denims. They posed together with big smiles on their faces. Sharing group pictures with Hum, Patralekhaa and Aditi, Farah wrote on Instagram, "Girls just wanna hav fun! As long as we are back home by 10.30 (laughing emoji) @patralekhaa @aditiraohydari @iamhumaq thanks for buying me dinner." Preity Zinta even commented on the post, “I miss you guys.”

Sharing another picture on her Instagram Stories, Farah wrote, “4 heads are better than 1.”

Farah also shared a video showing Aditi and Huma throwing plates at the restaurant while Patralekhaa looked on. She captioned the video, "Girls night done right! With my 3 darlings @iamhumaq @aditiraohydari @patralekhaa @opa.mumbai."

On Monday morning, Huma shared solo pictures from the night on Instagram and wrote, “The best girlfriends are those that send you an amazing dress when you cry ‘I have nothing to wear’ @sanamratansi and the other mad one who support your impromptu photo-shoot without caring a damn about where you are @patralekhaa. I love my #girls #sisters #sisterhood @farahkhankunder for being our OLA entertainment forever !! @aditiraohydari for being the gentle soul that you are (heart emoticon).”

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram Stories, Huma wrote, “Chalo Monday morning is here. Enough day dreaming… kaam pe bhagooo (lets go to work).”

Huma was last seen in a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and a web series, Mithya. Aditi was last seen in Tamil film Hey Sinamika in March this year.

