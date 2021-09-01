Farah Khan swears on her kids she didn't know who Ed Sheeran was before hosting party for him; Abhishek had to tell her

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who hosted a party for singer Ed Sheeran on his India trip in 2017, swore on her kids that she didn't know who he was. Actor Abhishek Bachchan had to fill her in about Sheeran, and it was only when everyone started asking her to be invited to the party that Farah realised what a big deal he is.

Farah Khan said in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, that she initially thought that Ed Sheeran is a friend of her cousin. She even passed on the concert tickets that the singer gave her because she wasn't familiar with his music.

"My cousin who works as a lawyer in a music company told me that Ed wants to come to India and wants to experience a Bollywood party. I swear on my children, I had no idea, who Ed Sheeran is. I thought he would be my cousin's friend, but my cousin and aunt asked me to host a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and asked about him, he told me that he is the number 1 singer. We started as a small party, but I didn't realize that Ed is so famous, as everyone started calling me that they want to attend the party. So it turned out to be a big bash," she said.

About being trolled for posting pictures from the party, she said, "I think these trollers are just jealous, Ed had a wonderful time, and even on the next day he called me and sent me passes for his concert, but I distributed them ahead, as I have no idea about his songs."

Videos from the bash showed Ed Sheeran dancing the bhangra with actor Shahid Kapoor. Other Bollywood stars who attended were Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.