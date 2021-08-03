I am not taking any stress, ‘jab hoga tab hoga’, says Farah Khan

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan feels there is no point to jump into things in this ongoing phase and that one needs to go slow.

“It has been an extremely taxing and challenging phase for people across the planet. People who say they enjoyed the lockdown need to get one…(laughs). However, comfortable you are no one enjoys sitting back home at a stretch with so much uncertainty and anxiety around. I am not complaining as life has been kind to me but when you don’t know what will happen next it does stress you as a mother as well as a professional,” says the director.

Khan was all set to roll out her next project when things got deferred and the film couldn’t go on floors.

The filmmaker adds, “A lot of work has been hampered. I was supposed to start my film last year itself but it got delayed. Today, when I look back, I think ‘achaa hua nai chalu hui, warna atak jaati.’ But then, this pandemic has taught me a lesson and I hope it has to others also. Things happen when they have to happen and unknowingly, we just waste our lives running in the mad race.”

Post-lockdown Khan feels it’s too early to start new projects as the film industry has a lot of backlogs to clear first. “When two years backlog of films will finally see the release, ‘tab mauhol thoda acha hoga’, then only things will show up for all of us. Planning is in full swing for my next and things are in pipeline, but I am not taking any stress, ‘jab hoga tab hoga.’

Khan is back to judging a TV reality and finds it exciting to be back to work. “It’s a fun, comedy show, and I love being back on sets finally after all these months I am shooting for Comedy Factory. I love to laugh and make others laugh too in these testing times.”