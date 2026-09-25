Farah Khan teases Main Hoon Na sequel after Arjun Kapoor's demand: ‘Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango…’

Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, in 2004. From its memorable characters and chart-topping songs to the chemistry between its cast, everything about the film has kept it a fan favourite even two decades later. Recently, Farah reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s demand for a sequel, and her cryptic response has left fans wondering if she just hinted at Main Hoon Na 2.

Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel

Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel.

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On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of him watching Main Hoon Na in a hotel room and wrote, "The joy of watching your all time fav film randomly on tv as you check in into a hotel in this digital era... We need a sequel asap!!!" Arjun tagged Farah in his story, and the filmmaker replied, "Hahaha... agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... @arjunkapoor lov u (sic)."

The response is a play on Shah Rukh' famous line from Farah's 2007 film, On Shanti Om, her follow up to Main Hoon Na.

Earlier, when Farah announced that her next film will be with Shah Rukh, rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 surfaced online. However, the filmmaker dismissed the rumours. In a statement to The Times of India, Farah has now responded to these reports and put them to rest. She said, “Don't believe in all these rumours.”

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Farah on Main Hoon Na sequel.

{{^usCountry}} Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have made three films together: Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. In January, Farah gave a major update about her next film as a director when she visited Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home for a vlog. Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have made three films together: Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. In January, Farah gave a major update about her next film as a director when she visited Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home for a vlog. Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The film follows Major Ram, who goes undercover as a college student while working on a military mission. Alongside its action and romance, the film also focused on family relationships and Ram’s bond with his half-brother Lakshman. It became a commercial success and remains one of the popular Hindi films of the 2000s.