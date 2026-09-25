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Farah Khan teases Main Hoon Na sequel after Arjun Kapoor's demand: ‘Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango…’

Arjun Kapoor recently called for a Main Hoon Na sequel, prompting an intriguing response from Farah Khan.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 11:12:54 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, in 2004. From its memorable characters and chart-topping songs to the chemistry between its cast, everything about the film has kept it a fan favourite even two decades later. Recently, Farah reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s demand for a sequel, and her cryptic response has left fans wondering if she just hinted at Main Hoon Na 2.

Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel

Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel.
Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel.

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of him watching Main Hoon Na in a hotel room and wrote, "The joy of watching your all time fav film randomly on tv as you check in into a hotel in this digital era... We need a sequel asap!!!" Arjun tagged Farah in his story, and the filmmaker replied, "Hahaha... agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... @arjunkapoor lov u (sic)."

The response is a play on Shah Rukh' famous line from Farah's 2007 film, On Shanti Om, her follow up to Main Hoon Na.

Earlier, when Farah announced that her next film will be with Shah Rukh, rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 surfaced online. However, the filmmaker dismissed the rumours. In a statement to The Times of India, Farah has now responded to these reports and put them to rest. She said, “Don't believe in all these rumours.”

Farah on Main Hoon Na sequel.

About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The film follows Major Ram, who goes undercover as a college student while working on a military mission. Alongside its action and romance, the film also focused on family relationships and Ram’s bond with his half-brother Lakshman. It became a commercial success and remains one of the popular Hindi films of the 2000s.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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