Farah Khan walks hand-in-hand with daughter Diva in rare pic from Portugal vacation; fans call her ‘mini Alia Bhatt’

While Farah Khan has often shared pictures of her twins from their childhood on social media, the filmmaker has largely refrained from posting recent photos with her children. However, she surprised fans by sharing an adorable picture with her daughter Diva from their recent vacation in Portugal. Farah Khan shares an adorable picture with daughter Diva.

Farah Khan shares picture with daughter Diva

On Thursday, Farah took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming photo of herself walking hand in hand with Diva on the streets of Lisbon. The mother-daughter duo were seen smiling at each other, enjoying a quiet moment together. While Farah wore a yellow shirt and sunglasses, her daughter looked lovely in a blue dress. Both were seen carrying matching red bags. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "Sooo grateful… to my daughter Diva for letting me post this pic 😂 my favorite hand to hold ❤️ pic credit: Czar Kunder."

That wasn’t all—Farah also shared glimpses of her daughter Anya on Instagram Stories. In one photo, Anya is seen walking the streets of Portugal wearing a grey crop top with "New York" printed on it, her hair left open. Farah captioned it, "What's happening today?? Anya let me post her picture too." She also posted a photo of the twins standing with their backs to the camera at a train station and wrote, "Sometimes the wrong train can take you to the right place (luckily we caught the right train though)."

Farah Khan's daughter Anya.

Fans shower love on Farah Khan's daughter

Fans were quick to shower love on the post with Diva. One user wrote, "Purest love of all. Beautiful mum and gorgeous daughter. Knocking on wood!" Another commented, "This picture is everything! The love and bonding between you two is heartwarming. Daughters are a blessing! She's blossomed into a stunning and charming young girl." Others chimed in with, "She is very beautiful," and "Omg she looks like mini Alia Bhatt." One even said, "She's stunning! They look like lovely sisters."

For the unversed, Farah is married to Shirish Kunder and the two welcomed their triplets Diva Kunder, son Czar Kunder and Anya Kunder in 2008. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah continues to entertain fans with her popular cooking vlogs featuring her cook, Dilip. The vlogs follow the duo as they visit celebrity homes, share fun banter, and prepare meals together. The series has become an instant hit and turned Dilip into a fan favourite. He even featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a recent advertisement for Myntra.