Jaideep Ahlawat says Ranbir Kapoor may not become as big as Shah Rukh Khan: 'Sirf talent ke naam pe…'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has shared he feels that while Ranbir Kapoor is a brilliant actor, he may not become as big as Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with Lallantop, Jaideep responded to a question about his opinion on Shah Rukh not being considered by intellectuals when it comes to great actors. Jaideep Ahlawat called himself a "chota insaan (insignificant person)" to give an opinion on this question. Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Jaideep Ahlawat on stardom, popular actors

When asked about great actors and popular actors, Jaideep talked about how stardom can follow a great actor, too. He said, "Main bohut chota insaan hoon in sab cheezo k liye... ki main Khan sir ki ya Ranbir Kapoor ki popularity ko judge karu ki woh kis tarah ka abhineta hai ya kis tarah ka star hai? Mujhe aesa manna hai ki yeh koi jaan bujhke nahi hua hoga. Popularity hona, stardom hona ek alag cheez hai, usmein abhineta bhi ho sakta hai (I'm an insignificant person to talk about these things...to judge the popularity of Shah Rukh or Ranbir Kapoor, as an actor and star. I don't think it was done intentionally. To have popularity and stardom is a different matter, an actor can also be part of it)."

Jaideep compares Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Jaideep also drew a comparison between Ranbir and Shah Rukh. He added, "I feel Ranbir Kapoor kamaal ka actor hai (wonderful), brilliant actor hai. Ho sakta hai ki woh Shah Rukh Khan jitne bade nahi ho (Maybe he won't be as big as Shah Rukh Khan). Shah Rukh Khan ko Shah Rukh Khan banane mein sirf abhinay nahi, woh jo ek judao hai na logon ke saath, uska bohot bada haath hojata hai. Zaroori nahi ki sirf talent k naam pe aap itne bade star hosako, ek abhinay k talent k naam pe (Only acting alone didn't make Shah Rukh Khan who he is today, the connection he has with people has played a big role. It's not necessary that a person becomes a big star only on the basis of talent, only on talent for acting)."

About Jaideep's films with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

In the same interview, he confirmed that he turned down Ranbir-starrer Ramayana. Jaideep has worked with Ranbir in the 2011 film Rockstar, where he essayed the role of his brother.

Fans will see Jaideep with Shah Rukh in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Suhana Khan among others.