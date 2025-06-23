Farah Khan surprises her cook Dilip with AC in newly-renovated kitchen; his reaction gets fans gushing over their bond

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has dropped yet another entertaining vlog — but this time, it’s not about visiting a celebrity's house. Instead, she offers a sneak peek into her newly renovated kitchen while showering her longtime cook, Dilip, with a series of heartfelt surprises. Fans are loving the warm bond they share. Farah Khan leaves her cook Dilip excited as she shows him their new kitchen.

Farah Khan surprises her cook Dilip with newly renovated kitchen

On Monday, Farah shared a vlog which saw her cook Dilip returning home from his hometown in Bihar. The vlog starts with Dilip greeting Farah, while she ignores him. Later, when Dilip enters the kitchen, he is shocked to see it renovated. He then runs back to Farah and hugs her in excitement. This is followed by a fun banter between Farah and Dilip, where she walks her cook through the new kitchen.

Farah explains that she hired professionals from a luxury kitchen brand to renovate the kitchen, which is now done up in blue and white. She further tells Dilip that the shelves of the kitchen were made with vintage material, and when she asks Dilip if he knows the meaning of vintage, Dilip jokes, "haan aapki tarah purana (Yes, old like you)." This is followed by Farah giving a big surprise to Dilip by revealing that she has installed an AC too, leaving a big smile on Dilip's face. Farah then gifts the AC remote to her cook, who happily operates it. That’s not all — Farah also gives another surprise by placing a photo frame in the kitchen featuring her and Dilip together. At the end of the vlog, Dilip is seen sleeping in the kitchen itself, right under the AC.

Fans can't stop gushing over Farah and Dilip's bond

Fans were impressed with Farah and Dilip’s bond. One of the comments read, "The way Dilip hugged Ma'am. Motherly love." Another commented, "The photo of Farah and Dilip is the best part and pure love of Farah, the smile on their faces. You guys made my day." Another fan wrote, "No matter this was for content, but the bond between them is so pure, she is so blessed for all that she is doing for him..." Another comment read, "AC aagayaa. Dilip ka win-win moment." Another wrote, "Farah ma'am loves Dilip like her son. She is so sweet." Another wrote, "Farah treats Dilip like a family member, which can be seen by his comfort level. Kitchen looks amazing."

Meanwhile, Farah most recently choreographed two songs in Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna. Talking about the same, Farah wrote on Instagram, "Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmanKhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #sikandar." She was also seen hosting the reality cooking show Celebrity MasterChef, with chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar as judges. The show was won by television actor Gaurav Khanna.