Farah Khan's cook Dilip visits his 3-storeyed house under construction in Bihar: ‘Swimming pool to baaki hai’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has become a celebrity in his own right ever since she featured him in her vlogs and cooking videos. The latest video on her YouTube channel shows Dilip returning to his hometown, Darbhanga in Bihar, for his sister-in-law’s wedding. He also showed off his three-storeyed house under construction, joking that it needed a swimming pool. (Also Read: Farah Khan has a scandalous (but hilarious) response on learning Kriti Sanon is Jaaved Jaaferi's neighbour. Watch) Dilip hilariously pulled out a cutout of Farah Khan at his sister-in-law's wedding.

Dilip’s bungalow in Bihar

In the vlog, Dilip was seen leaving Mumbai for Bihar for his sister-in-law’s wedding. In one of the previous videos, he showed a three-storeyed house under construction, and he gave an update on that in the latest video. His wife and children were already staying at the house, as were his parents, even though it was yet to be completed. He showed how he temporarily covered the windows with cloths.

After asking viewers to subscribe, he joked, “Mera (ghar) thorra jaldi bananeka hain. Abhi swimming pool to baaki hain hi. (I need to finish construction on my house soon. The swimming pool is yet to be put in, too.)” Dilip also revealed in the video that Farah has helped his children with their education and got them into an English-medium school. He also felt proud after his son recited the alphabet.

At the end of the video, when Dilip returns home, Farah surprises him with a kitchen makeover.

Farah Khan’s YouTube career

Apart from filmmaking and choreographing, Farah has found her niche as a YouTuber. Her channel boasts over 1.5 million subscribers. In one of the episodes, she also spoke about Dilip’s new bungalow in Bihar, telling Karan Wahi, “Dilip too has a three-storey bungalow in Bihar. It has six bedrooms in it.” After his rise to fame, Dilip has been a fan favourite, with many looking forward to his dynamic with Farah. He even acted in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan.