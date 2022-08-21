Raageshwari Loomba says her daughter Samaya has a crush on Farah Khan's son Czar: 'So entertaining to see her chase him'

Singer Raageshwari Loomba recently met filmmaker Farah Khan during her Mumbai visit. She shared a picture from their reunion along with a note of appreciation for Farah on Instagram. She also mentioned how her daughter Samaya has a crush on Farah's son Czar. Also read: Farah Khan calls Karan Johar ‘multifaced’

Sharing the picture with Farah and Samaya on Instagram, Raageshwari wrote, “Inspiration for today is my darling friend Farah. Every one loves @farahkhankunder. It’s so true! Her face brings such cheer. Because she carries her mega success so lightly with her razor sharp sense of humour. She is also such a generous, thoughtful and delightful friend.”

Praising Farah's parenting skills, she added, “But beneath the powerful director and choreographer is an incredible mother. Her fabulous children are testimony. Farah is so authentic, funny and always mindful with her children. No TV and no phones lying around. Only great conversations on the lunch table. Her children Czar, Diva and Anya are well bred, well mannered and loving. (Bravo Farah and @shirishkunder).”

Raageshwari shared a picture with Farah Khan.

Raageshwari also revealed how their kids are friends as well. “Samaya has a lil crush on Czar (I do not blame her). Always had one since years. So entertaining to see her chase him while Czar the gentleman kindly pats her back to move on. Farah and I always joke that her soft spoken children are mine, while my high spirited Samaya is hers. But the truth is, beneath Farah’s gutsy, powerful and feisty persona is a very mindful, wise and evolved woman. It’s my Mumbai ritual to meet Farah and her incredible kids. To laugh non stop and be grateful for little little little things in life,” she wrote.

Raageshwari shot to fame as a singer and delivered some hit songs like Duniya, Pyaar Ka Rang, Osaka Muraiya and Dil Sheesha. She had also participated in Bigg Boss 5 and featured in few films and hosted TV shows. She married a London-based lawyer in 2014 and welcomed Samaya in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON