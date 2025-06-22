Farah Khan changed her cook Dilip's life, doesn’t mind him getting more fame, says Geeta Kapur: ‘She has no insecurity’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's vlogs with her cook Dilip have gained popularity over time, making him a fan favourite. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Geeta Kapur, who often credits her career to Farah, spoke about how Farah made Dilip a star and still doesn't get affected by his popularity. (Also Read: Geeta Kapur criticises followers-based casting in Bollywood, calls it unfair: ‘I feel bad for those who learn the craft’) Geeta Kapur says Farah Khan made her cook a star.

Geeta Kapur says Farah Khan is like mother to her

Geeta talked about how Farah played an important part in shaping who she is today. She revealed that she didn't have any certification when she joined Farah's troupe as an assistant, and that she respects her for giving her a chance based solely on her talent. Geeta said, "I regard her as a mother. She has played a very important role in my life. She not only gave me a chance, but taught me the craft and then encouraged me to work outside. Very few people are this selfless. She recommends every assistant of her. She has no insecurity." She revealed that Farah helped her get her first house in Lokhandwala.

Geeta Kapur says Farah Khan made Dilip a star

Geeta further called Farah a trendsetter and appreciated her for evolving with time. She added, "Farah has learnt how to capture the market of social media too now. She made a show on cooking, Dilip ki life bann gayi hai (Dilip is doing very well in life now), he is doing collaborations these days. She is amazing. She is okay with Dilip taking more fame than Farah through her vlog. Unko lagta hai jo aapki kismat ka hai voh koi nahi cheen sakta. You will get your due."

In her vlogs, Farah visits the homes of Bollywood and television stars with her cook Dilip to prepare a meal together and have a friendly conversation. Her vlogs have now gained huge popularity among the masses, and Dilip has gained fame too. He recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for a Myntra advertisement. In one of the episodes, Farah also spoke about Dilip’s new bungalow in Bihar, telling Karan Wahi, “Dilip too has a three-storey bungalow in Bihar. It has six bedrooms in it.”