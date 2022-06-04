Fardeen Khan makes rare appearance at IIFA Awards, fans feel he still has the ‘same vibe’

Actor Fardeen Khan was a surprise entry at the IIFA Awards on Friday. The Om Jai Jagadish actor walked the green carpet at the event in a grey suit and posed for the paparazzi with confidence. He was last seen in film Dulha Mil Gaya, 1-2 years ago and is now gearing up for his comeback to acting. Also read: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will start shooting No Entry sequel 'very soon', confirms Anees Bazmee

As a paparazzo's Instagram account shared a video of Fardeen's appearance at the event, his fans reacted to his return on the scene in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Bhai abhi bhi young lag rha (Brother you are still looking young).” Another commented, “Fit again,” with a heart-eyes emoji. One more fan said, “He looks cute.” A comment also read, “Same vibe." Another comment read, “Seeing him after a very long time!”

Fardeen will now be returning to the silver screen with Visfot. He has already wrapped up shooting for the horror drama. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.

He will also be returning with a sequel to his 2005 hit No Entry. Written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, the comedy film had Fardeen, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly in lead roles. Sameera Reddy had a guest appearance in the film.

In a recent interview, Anees Bazmee confirmed that Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will be reuniting for the No Entry sequel. He told IndiaToday.in, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."

