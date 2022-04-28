Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will start shooting No Entry sequel 'very soon', confirms Anees Bazmee

After several years of speculations, the sequel to the 2005 film No Entry with the lead original cast has finally been confirmed. The comedy film, written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. It also featured Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly, apart from Sameera Reddy appearing in a guest role. The comedy movie, an official remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin, was the highest-grossing film of 2005. Also Read| 14 years of No Entry: Boney Kapoor confirms sequel, cast yet to be announced

Anees Bazmee has now confirmed that Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will be reuniting for a sequel to the hit entertainer. The filmmaker also said that Salman is very serious about the project and will start filming very soon.

Anees told IndiaToday.in, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."

No Entry starred Anil as Kishan Singhania, who is faithful to his wife but she is suspicious that he is having an affair. Salman Khan appeared as his friend Prem, who has a very trusting wife but he keeps having affairs. Fardeen Khan played the role of Kishan's employee Shekhar who falls in love with a possessive and untrusting woman.

Boney Kapoor had previously told IndiaToday.in that he has the script of No Entry's sequel ready and he is only waiting for Salman's approval. He had said, "I have the script and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it...The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him."

