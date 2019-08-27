14 years of No Entry: Boney Kapoor confirms sequel, cast yet to be announced

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:58 IST

Salman Khan’s multi-starrer comedy, No Entry has completed 14 years of its release and producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed the sequel of the film on the occasion. Boney took to Twitter to announce No Entry 2.

He wrote, “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry.”

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you 🙏 @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

The original starred an ensemble cast of Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly with a cameo appearance by Sameera Reddy. The movie was an official remake of 2002 Tamil movie Charlie Chaplin and was remade in Bengali as Kelor Kirti

Anil shared a GIF of a scene featuring him and co-star Fardeen Khan. He posted it on Twitter with the caption, “B-eing positive runs in my blood #14YearsOfNoEntry @BazmeeAnees.”

Anees, who will be directing the sequel as well, also took to Twitter to celebrate 14 years of the film’s release. “14YearsOfNoEntry today! This film holds a special place in my heart. Bohot saari yaadein judi hai isse.I would like to thank everyone who was a part of this project,” he wrote.

During the years, there were several reports about the making of the No Entry sequel. While Boney confirmed to bring Anees as the director, the star cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Ahead of the big announcement, Salman Khan’s fans shared several stills from the film on Twitter to demand the sequel and praise the original. A fan wrote, “SalmanKhan sir as Notorious Prem..what a Dashing Hunk and his timing. His Entry in #JustLoveMe track though. They have been waiting your approval for sequel sir..Do it for us please..Want this Prem back.” Another wrote, “waiting for second part...”

#14YearsOfNoEntry #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan sir as Notorious Prem..what a Dashing Hunk and his timing 👌



His Entry in #JustLoveMe track though 🔥



They have been waiting your approval for sequel sir..Do it for us please..Want this Prem back 😎 https://t.co/gEYCUw6uZE pic.twitter.com/vSS3bogvzE — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) August 26, 2019

Also read: Salman Khan quits Inshallah, says ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali won’t do gaddari with his film’

One more user wrote, “I was watching No Entry couple hours go on Netflix while having dinner and laughed out loud few times.”

The announcement of No Entry 2 comes a day after Salman confirmed his exit from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Inshallah. He however, hinted at releasing another film on Inshallah’s scheduled release date on Eid, 2020.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 13:58 IST