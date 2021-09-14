Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fardeen Khan set to make comeback in films after 11 years with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot
bollywood

Fardeen Khan set to make comeback in films after 11 years with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot

Visfot is the official remake of the Venezuelan film - Rock, Paper, Scissors. Alongwith Fardeen Khan, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Visfot is a remake of Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012).

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the film Dulha Mil Gaya 11 years ago, is all set to make his comeback to the movies with Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film Visfot with co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

Visfot is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in Heyy Babyy and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta, who will be backing this project, said, "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We're geared up for this."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

As per reports, the thriller, to be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks, thrives on the collision between the city's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises. Fardeen and Riteish's characters will be seen on opposite sides of the fence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fardeen khan dulha mil gaya bollywood
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Malaika Arora is in love with Kendall Jenner's sheer Met Gala outfit

Sonnalli Seygall: Doing music videos because music is therapeutic

Ravan Leela renamed Bhavai, Pratik Gandhi asks: 'Will that solve anything?'

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii will release on Amazon Prime Video in November
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP