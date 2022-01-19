Fardeen Khan tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Fortunately I am asymptomatic’; fans wish for his ‘speedy recovery’

Actor Fardeen Khan revealed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor also added that he is asymptomatic.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Fardeen wrote, “Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating.”

As soon as Fardeen made the announcement, his fans started reacting to it. One person wrote, “My prayers are with you. Take good care of yourself.” Another one said, “Get well soon sir... wait to see you back on screen.” “Take care Fardeen sir,” wrote another person while one more fan added: “I wish for your speedy recovery.”

Fardeen, who is the son of late actor Feroze Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Prem Aggan. He was last seen on the big screen in the romantic comedy Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. The film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

After Dulha Mil Gaya, Fardeen took a a break from acting. News about his Bollywood comeback started doing the rounds when he was snapped outside filmmaker-casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office in December 2020.

Now, after a gap of over a decade, Fardeen is all set to make a comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot. Last seen together in Heyy Babyy, Riteish Deshmukh will join Fardeen in the thriller, which is an official remake of 2012's Oscar-nominated Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta, who will be backing this project, said, "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count.

