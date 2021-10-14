Paparazzi spot Fardeen Khan after months, see his pics here

Actor Fardeen Khan was spotted on Thursday at T-series Mumbai office. The Heyy Baby actor was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, sporting sunglasses.

Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted with Fardeen. After months of staying out of limelight, Fardeen was spotted by the paparazzi after a long time.

Fardeen Khan spotted at T-series Mumbai office (Varinder Chawla)

As reported earlier, Fardeen is all set to make his comeback films after 11 years with Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot. Last seen together in Heyy Babyy, Riteish will join Fardeen in the thriller, which is an official remake of 2012 the Oscar-nominated Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Fardeen Khan spotted at T-series Mumbai office(Varinder Chawla)

Confirming the news about the upcoming project, Sanjay Gupta in a statement said that Visfot will feature the two actors in a never-seen-before avatar. “I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I’m proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We’re geared up for this,” the filmmaker said.

Last month, actor Rohit Roy also shared a picture with Fardeen and announced that he (Rohit) will be a part of Visfot. He captioned the post saying, “Guess who came a visiting! Can’t wait to start work with this gem of a guy! We worked together first as actors in my friend @suparnverma ‘s directorial debut #ekkhiladiekhaseena! Can’t wait to collaborate with Fardeen again!”

Also read: Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic

Fardeen, who is the son of late actor Feroze Khan, started his Bollywood journey in 1996 with Prem Aggan. The actor last appeared in the 2010 romantic-comedy Dulha Mil Gaya. After that, he took a a break from films and even gained some weight, leading to a lot of criticism on social media. In 2018, Fardeen made public appearances, looking fitter and also showed keen interest in getting back to work. News about his Bollywood comeback started doing the rounds when he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, in December last year.