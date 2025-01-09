Triple celebration as Farhan Akhtar, cousin Farah Khan, sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar cut birthday cakes. See pic

There's a lot of cake cutting that happened at the Akhtar household on Wednesday night. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared an adorable picture of three members of her extended family bringing in their birthdays together. (Also Read: Farhan Akhtar hails ‘superstar’ Rohit Sharma's decision to stand down, criticises those ‘tearing him down’) Anoushka Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan bring in their birthdays together.

Triple celebration

On Thursday morning, Zoya shared a picture which featured her brother, actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar seated in the middle. He smiled, with his eyes closed, wearing a black t-shirt. Seated on his left is their cousin, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who shares her birthday with Farhan and turned 60 on Thursday. Farah also closes her eyes, as she looks happy wearing a navy blue kurti. Holding Farhan's right arm is his sister-in-law and former VJ Anusha Dandekar, the sister of his wife and actor Shibani Dandekar. Anusha twins with Farhan in a black dress, grinning. Three birthday cakes with candles can be seen in the table in front of all three of them.

Zoya captioned the post, “Bring It In (red heart emoji).” She added some interesting hashtags to her caption: ‘Birthday babies,’ ‘All number 9,’ ‘Capricornia,' referring to their sun sign, ‘Three’s company,' and ‘Hum cake khane ke liye kahin bhi ja sakte hain’ (We can go anywhere to eat cake), quoting the popular dialogue from Farhan's 2001 cult directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Interestingly, Zoya served as an assistant director to Farhan on that movie, while Farah was the choreographer.

Farah responds

Fahran commented on Zoya's post, “Awwwww best birthday bringing in.. thank you zoeeyyyy (red heart emoji) lov my family.” Actors Huma Qureshi and Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with Shweta Bachchan, also left red heart emojis in the comment section. Farah also reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “To all the capri 9's… happy birthday.” She also thanked Zoya, Shibani, and her aunt and veteran screenwriter Honey Irani for “bringing it in so beautifully.”

Farah also posted a Reel, in which she recorded Farhan opening his birthday gift from Farah. Farhan laughed out loud as he saw a DVD of Manoj Kumar's 1981 historical drama Kranti, which Farah claimed in her caption is his favorite film. Farhan then began singing the title track of Kranti in the video. Farah wrote in the caption, “What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm.”

On the work front, Farah last choreographed the title song of Ishq Vishk Rebound last year. Farhan will be next seen in 120 Bahadur and will return to direction with Don 3. Meanwhile, Zoya last co-produced the docuseries Angry Young Men.