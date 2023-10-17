Farhan Akhtar hints at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel, shares his 'Imraan look'; Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol react

Internet was left excited as actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar hinted at the sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Farhan also gave a glimpse of the 'Imran look'. After he shared the post, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol also reacted, making fans convinced that a sequel is seemingly in the works. (Also Read | Kunal Kemmu says he didn't find Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara relatable)

Farhan shares Imran's look

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol in a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).(Movie screengrab)

Farhan Akhtar shared his photo in which he sported a stubble and slightly longer hair. He wore a white T-shirt as he sat indoors and smiled looking at the camera. Farhan captioned the post, "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip .. (winking face emojis)."

Celebs, fans react to ZNMD sequel

Reacting to the post, Abhay Deol wrote, "I’ve had my #bagwati packed since 2012, what’s keeping you guys?" Hrithik Roshan said, "Let's goooooo!!!! (Man dancing emoji)." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "My bagwati is packed." Actor Sandhya Mridul commented, "Take me this time. I’m one of the boys."

Fans also dropped comments as they were left excited. A person wrote, "Definitely yes. We are eagerly waiting for another trip that you people are planning." A comment read, "Yes yes please say @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar .. They call Imran Majnu with love .. Waiting for the boys to take off on another therapeutic and fun trip ... Because you won't get life again."

"Totally! You guys have to make another one. Three friends post-marriage. Or something. Anything!" read another comment. "Wait, what!!? Farhan, getting our hopes high and then not making this movie, is-NOT-FUNNY!" commented another person. "It's not a joke, don't hurt my emotions," said an Instagram user.

A few fans also asked about Farhan's project Jee Le Zaraa. A comment read, "We want the girls road trip first! What happened to that?!" "Yes, please. What happened to that girls' road trip movie though?" asked a social media user.

About Jee Le Zaraa

In 2021, Farhan announced an all-female road trip film starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Farhan told Variety that the film is currently on hold.

“We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan had said.

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It is an adventure drama film, which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and released in 2011. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

