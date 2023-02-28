Farhan Akhtar pens note after cancelling Australia tour, leaves fans disappointed: 'Please believe me when I say...'

Less than two days after performing at his Pune gig, actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has announced that he won't be able to perform in Australia due to "unforeseen circumstances". His band FarhanLive was set to perform in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend. He took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same. Also read: Anusha Dandekar wishes Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar on their wedding anniversary, says she is constantly 3rd wheeling

Farhan shared a note on Instagram along with a broken heart emoji. The note read: “To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With love, Farhan.”

Farhan Akhtar has shared a note.

Several of his fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Damn! Was so looking forward to this!” Another wrote, “Omg sooooo disappointed.” One more said, “This is not fair”. Some also enquired about refunds and expressed disappointment on the tickets and adjustments made for the show.”

On Sunday, Farhan had successfully performed some of the hit tracks like Solitary Childhood, Pain or Pleasure and Rock On at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival. “It’s an honour to be playing here this evening. I woke up on the wrong side of the bed today, many things could’ve gone wrong and did go wrong, but the only right thing here is you”, he said addressing the huge crowd.

On Monday, Farhan had a shared a video from his Pune concert and written on Instagram, “day turned to night, moments strung together, voices and echoes will resonate forever. Your love last night was SuperSonic .. thank you. @vh1supersonic #festival #music #gig #concert #pune.” Farhan's wife and actor Shibani Dandekar also attended the Pune concert and supported him from the side of the stage.

Farhan was last seen on the silver screen in 2021 film Toofan, in which he played a boxer. He also made an appearance in the Hollywood web series Ms. Marvel last year. He is now set to direct Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but there is yet to be an official update on when it would hit the floors.

