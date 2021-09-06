Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar reacts to being called 'flop hero', criticism about 'phati hui awaaz'. Watch
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being called ‘flop hero’, criticism about ‘phati hui awaaz’. Watch

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Pinch season 2, Farhan Akhtar reacted to criticism about his voice as well as being called a ‘flop hero’. He also talked about his ‘love-hate relationship’ with those who make requests for Don 3.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar will take on troll comments in the new episode of Pinch.

A promo for the upcoming episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2, was dropped online and it featured Farhan Akhtar reacting to mean comments about him. The full episode will be out on Wednesday.

The first comment said that Farhan was a ‘flop hero’ who has only had one hit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and that film worked only because it was about late athlete Milkha Singh. “Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon (I am just happy that you could see Milkha ji’s story through this flop actor),” he replied. He laughed off another comment criticising his ‘phati hui awaaz (hoarse voice)’.

On being asked about his and his sister Zoya Akhtar’s reaction to the professional split between their father Javed Akhtar and Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan, Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us.” Salim-Javed formed a legendary screenwriting duo in the 1970s and 80s and worked together on films such as Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baarat.

Farhan said that every social media user must develop a bit of a thick skin. He also talked about how fans were loyal to a celebrity but trolls would criticise anyone and everyone.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'

“Don 3 banao, shaadi baad mein kar lena (Make Don 3 first, you can get married later),” one comment addressed to Farhan read. He talked about the ‘love-hate relationship’ he shares with such people and how they say, ‘Yaar please give me Don 3’, and follow it up with abuses in the same post.

Farhan is soon set to make his comeback as a director after more than a decade with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will release in 2023.

