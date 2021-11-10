Farhan Akhtar ‘really glad’ after police detains ‘creep’ who threatened an actor's daughter

Actor Farhan Akhtar has expressed his relief at the detainment of the person who had made threats to an actor's daughter. After it was reported that the man was caught by the Mumbai Police, Farhan wrote in a tweet that he was glad at the quick action. However, he hoped such swift action is also taken by the police when female journalists' safety is concerned.

“I’m really glad to hear the Mumbai Police cyber cell have located and arrested the creep who tweeted rape threats to a child. Now hoping for similar swift action in cases of female journalists who receive rape threats almost on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Mumbai crime branch's cyber wing officials have detained one person from Hyderabad who allegedly gave threats the child on Twitter. Senior Mumbai police officers said that the suspect is a software engineer in food delivery app in Hyderabad. He is being brought to Mumbai. Once his involvement in the crime is established he would be put under arrest.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also tweeted that it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of threats to th child. “This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate attention,” the committee wrote in its letter to the cybercrime branch of the Delhi Police. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also criticised the threats, calling them shameful.

