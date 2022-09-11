Farhan Akhtar rides in auto; Zoya Akhtar and Ishaan Khatter react: ‘Sunday cycle ride cut short due to punctured tyre’

Farhan Akhtar shared a photo of himself sitting in an auto rickshaw on Sunday. The filmmaker and actor said he travelled by an auto as his Sunday plans to ride his bicycle were cut short. In the caption of his Instagram post, Farhan shared that the tyre of his bicycle had gotten punctured. While the driver of the auto is seen laughing in the photo, likely aware of Farhan’s situation, Farhan could be seen doing a facepalm as he sat wearing full cycling gear. Farhan’s sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actor Ishaan Khatter found the picture to be hilarious, while many fans left funny comments on Farhan’s post. Also read: Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Shakya on birthday, Shibani calls her 'darling'

On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared the photo of his un-intentional auto ride. In the caption, he wrote, “Sunday cycle ride cut short because of a punctured tyre... much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement.” He added a couple of laughing emojis and the hashtag ‘Mumbai rocks’ to the caption. Zoya wrote ‘Mumbai’ and left heart and laughing emojis on his post. Ishaan also reacted to Farhan’s photo and left a laughing emoji in the comments section. Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “Hehehehehe best!”

Many of Farhan’s followers also found the situation amusing. One person commented on his post, “Lucky autowala (auto driver).” Another one said, “Perks of cycling.” One fan wrote, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” in reference to Farhan’s 2013 film based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Many fans also joked about Don 3. One wrote, “Ok I hope this auto rickshaw driver didn’t ask you Don 3 kab banayega (when will you make Don 3)?”

While Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting for Farhan to announce Don 3, the filmmaker has remained silent. Recently, rumours around Don 3 started doing the rounds after a picture of Farhan sitting in his study was widely shared online, with fans speculating he was working on the upcoming film’s script. Shah Rukh was the lead in the previous Don movies directed by Farhan, while Priyanka Chopra featured as a feisty cop in both films. The first part was released in 2006 and the sequel arrived in 2011.

