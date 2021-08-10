Farhan Akhtar says he might have had to ‘scrap’ Dil Chahta Hai if Dimple Kapadia had rejected it

Farhan Akhtar, who made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, thanked the cast and crew as the film marked 20 years of its release. He expressed his gratitude to Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna for believing in a first-time writer and director, and revealed that Preity Zinta was the first one to sign the film, ‘way before a final draft’ of the script. He also said that he might not have made the film if Dimple Kapadia had turned down the role of Tara.

Dil Chahta Hai revolved around three friends, Akash (Aamir), Sameer (Saif) and Siddharth (Akshaye), whose bond is tested after they graduate from college and find love.

Sharing a picture of Aamir, Saif and Akshaye, Farhan quoted a line from Dil Chahta Hai. “Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi (Either the bond was deep or the photo was three-dimensional).. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai,” he wrote.

“It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai,” Farhan wrote in a follow-up post, sharing a still featuring Aamir and Preity.

Farhan called Sonali Kulkarni, who was cast opposite Saif in Dil Chahta Hai, an ‘absolute joy to work with’. “The question ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai,” he wrote.

Farhan Akhtar praised Sonali Kulkarni.

Farhan Akhtar said that he is ‘forever grateful’ to Dimple Kapadia.

Dedicating a post to Dimple, Farhan wrote, “I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai.” He also thanked composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others. “And finally a massive thank you to the incredible supporting cast & our amazing crew. You made every day of the shoot feel like a breeze and every scene the best it could be. Big big hug. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai,” he wrote.

On the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan also announced his next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa. The film, which revolves around a road trip, will star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.