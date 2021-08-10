Mira Rajput defends broken watch after fans point it out in new video: ‘Please let her be’

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, reacted after fans noticed her broken smartwatch in one of her videos, with some even offering to buy her a new one. She shared a long note, calling her watch ‘body positive’. She revealed that it works perfectly, despite the cracks.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “My broken watch seems to be getting a lot of attention. She’s body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws, that actually have no impact on how well she performs, and a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then. So I’m not going to dump her for the next PHT.”

“So please let her be because she works absolutely fine and knows the beat of my heart. We all have cracks. Mine are all Kintsugi. And also they don’t make Rose Gold anymore for god knows what silly reason,” she added.

Mira Rajput on Instagram Stories.





Of late, Mira has been sharing pictures from her photoshoots. She shared a black-and-white image of herself on Monday and wrote, “If Mondays had the confidence of Fridays & the patience of Wednesdays.” Last week, she posted photos of herself wearing a beige turtleneck outfit, and quoted a Japanese proverb about ‘three faces’.

Also see | Anupam Kher’s shirtless video from the gym leaves fans in awe: ‘Senior citizen Baahubali’

Mira married Shahid on July 7, 2015, and they have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. In an Instagram live, she talked about co-parenting the kids with her husband. “You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role,” she said. She also emphasised the importance of children having ‘their own equation’ with each parent.