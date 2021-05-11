Farhan Akhtar shuts down Twitter user calling him 'VIP brat' for using drive-in vaccination facility

Farhan Akhtar has hit back at a Twitter user after they called him a 'VIP Brat' for using a drive-in vaccination facility. The filmmaker-actor had recently revealed that he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Responding to his update, a Twitter user responded, "Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens... Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination." Responding to the tweet, Farhan said, "The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the first drive-in vaccination facility a few days ago. On May 8, Farhan tweeted that he had used the facility. "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe," he had tweeted.

In the past few days, several celebrities have stepped out to receive their first dose of vaccination. These include Ankita Lokhande, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Sonakshi Sinha, among many others. In the past, stars like Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others have received their doses of vaccine.

Farhan was hoping to release his upcoming sports-themed movie Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of the Rang De Basanti fame, Farhan played a boxer in the movie with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. However, the movie's release has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.