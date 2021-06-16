Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan to release on OTT platform on July 16
Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer in Toofaan.
Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer in Toofaan.
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan to release on OTT platform on July 16

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in important roles.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST

Actor Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Toofaan, is scheduled to release on July 16. The upcoming sports drama is getting a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the announcement, Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film Toofaan will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime."

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has helmed Toofaan, which is set against the backdrop of boxing and revolves around the life of a boxer, played by Farhan. Actors Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of the film.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

Farhan has also unveiled a new poster of his look from the film. In it, Farhan can be seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his chiseled body.

Toofan is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar rakeysh omprakash mehra
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.