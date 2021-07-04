Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar was offered Rang De Basanti, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar was offered Rang De Basanti, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has revealed that he had offered Farhan Akhtar a role in Rang De Basanti. Here's how he had reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar will be seen in Toofaan, which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Actor Farhan Akhtar may have worked with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on two movies so far, but did you know that there could have been a third as well. In a recent interview, Rakeysh has said that Farhan was offered his hit movie Rang De Basanti as well.

Speaking to PTI, Rakeysh said, "He was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time!

"I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!'"

Rakeysh said Farhan loved the script but "couldn't see himself acting at that point of time". Farhan had won accolades for his film Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. It was with Rock On that he made his acting debut in 2008. He then worked with Rakeysh finally in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on Olympian Milkha Singh.

They have teamed up again for sports film Toofaan. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Farhan plays a disgraced boxer who turn a street goon when his career takes a hit. But when a chance to get his old life back lands on his door, he decides to give it his all.

Also read: After Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah shares pics from her first day of Darlings shoot

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. Talking about the theme of his movie, Rakeysh said, "With 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag I could tell the story of a normal person stuck in Partition, through sports, through conquering the losses of life and finding a larger meaning. Rather than running away from your demons, facing and beating them.

"In Toofaan what sports is doing to me, especially something like boxing... I studied the psychology of boxers. I spoke to a lot of boxers, in India and abroad. One thing I found in common was that they could take a beating. Not just a physical beating, they've taken a beating in their lives."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar rakeysh omprakash mehra toofan

Related Stories

bollywood

Toofaan song Todun Taak: Farhan Akhtar is unstoppable as he transforms into boxer with Paresh Rawal’s help

PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 12:22 PM IST
bollywood

Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch as disgraced boxer who makes triumphant comeback, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:42 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP