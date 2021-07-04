Farhan Akhtar was offered Rang De Basanti, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Actor Farhan Akhtar may have worked with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on two movies so far, but did you know that there could have been a third as well. In a recent interview, Rakeysh has said that Farhan was offered his hit movie Rang De Basanti as well.

Speaking to PTI, Rakeysh said, "He was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time!

"I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!'"

Rakeysh said Farhan loved the script but "couldn't see himself acting at that point of time". Farhan had won accolades for his film Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. It was with Rock On that he made his acting debut in 2008. He then worked with Rakeysh finally in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on Olympian Milkha Singh.

They have teamed up again for sports film Toofaan. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Farhan plays a disgraced boxer who turn a street goon when his career takes a hit. But when a chance to get his old life back lands on his door, he decides to give it his all.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. Talking about the theme of his movie, Rakeysh said, "With 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag I could tell the story of a normal person stuck in Partition, through sports, through conquering the losses of life and finding a larger meaning. Rather than running away from your demons, facing and beating them.

"In Toofaan what sports is doing to me, especially something like boxing... I studied the psychology of boxers. I spoke to a lot of boxers, in India and abroad. One thing I found in common was that they could take a beating. Not just a physical beating, they've taken a beating in their lives."