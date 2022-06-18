Father’s Day 2022: Nikitin Dheer’s still getting used to the idea of being a father

This year will be actor Nikitin Dheer’s first Father’s Day. And the actor is elated about it. Ask him what’s the plan and he says, “Unfortunately, I am shooting out of Mumbai and even if I wasn’t my daughter, Devika, is too young to even realise such days exist. For me, everyday is Father’s Day after having become one.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new dad admits that “it is still sinking in” and he is “still getting used to the idea of having become a father”. He says, “Having said that, it is a beautiful feeling. It has been barely over a month. It has been all about highs and emotions. Moreover, I think a mother experiences more than a father does, so early into parenthood. To say the least, I am enjoying everyday one day at a time.”

His definition of parenthood is all about “care, love, affection and providing safety”. Talking about how has being a father changed him, he says, “I just feel a certain sense of calm and happiness..elated.”

They say we turn into our parents (after a while in life), has he felt he aped anything that his dad, actor Pankaj Dheer does/ would do with him? Nikitin replies, “Everything I am is because of my parents. From Dad, I have learnt responsibility and that sums it all up. A father, son, husband or just a friend, a sense of responsibility best describes a person. In addition to that, I want to be able to give my daughter all my time and capture all tiny moments.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON