Fatima Sana Shaikh: 'Kartik Aaryan shares childhood pics I clicked but never gives me credit, I feel very bad'

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has said that it is unfair on the part of Kartik Aaryan to share his childhood pictures on social media, and not give her any credit at all. She has claimed that she was the one who clicked all those pictures.

Kartik and Fatima worked together in the 2013 film Akaash Vani. Kartik earlier featured in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, by the same director, Luv Ranjan.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Fatima said, "Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta (The thing with Kartik is, that we greet when we see each other. But, he keeps sharing pictures from his childhood on Instagram, which I clicked, and never gives me credit)."

"He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai (I used to click photos before Dangal. I feel very bad)."

Fatima made her debut in a leading role with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. Since then, she has featured in many films, including Thugs of Hindostan and Ludo. Most recently, she was seen in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.

Before Dangal, Fatima had worked as a child artist in many films such as Chachi 420 and Ishq. She was also seen in films like Bittoo Boss before Dangal.

About her love for photography, Fatima had told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview, "I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I love street photography because there’s so much to see. I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I always have interesting conversations with the people who I capture through my lens. I randomly approach people and then ask them if they’ll be okay with me clicking them because I’ve been rebuked a couple of times for not taking their permissions."