IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals a man punched her after she slapped him for touching her: 'I blacked out'
Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls the time she was punched by a man and her father came to her rescue.
Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls the time she was punched by a man and her father came to her rescue.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals a man punched her after she slapped him for touching her: 'I blacked out'

  • Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about the time she slapped a man for touching her face and received a punch in return. The actor said she called her father for help.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her family and revealed that they are her biggest support system. Talking about her father, in a recent interview, said that he is a 'strong person and a strong support system'.

Speaking about his support in her life, Fatima recalled an incident when her father chased a man after he punched her. The incident took place when the actor was on her way back from the gym. Fatima said she noticed a man staring at her and addressed him.

"Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' (He said) 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' (He said) 'Maar'. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man starring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said 'it is my wish'. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, 'slap me'," Fatima told a leading daily. The duo engaged in a battle of words before he touched her face.

"I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)'" she added, in Hindi.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she has been in toxic relationships: 'It gets very difficult to get out'

Fatima was a child artist before she took a break from the industry and returned with Dangal. Last year, while speaking about her initial days in the industry, Fatima revealed she had experienced casting couch too. "Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference," she told Pinkvilla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
fatima sana shaikh dangal sexual harassment + 1 more

Related Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha star in Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.
Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha star in Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.
bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha read out bizarre DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • In a new video, Ajeeb Daastaans stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha fielded bizarre messages they received from fans.
READ FULL STORY
Fatima Sana Shaikh(Instagram)
Fatima Sana Shaikh(Instagram)
fashion

Fatima Sana Shaikh channels her Ajeeb Daastaans character in 18.5k saree

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh resembled Lipakshi, her onscreen character from Ajeeb Daastaans, in the stunning grey organza saree from Picchika. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP