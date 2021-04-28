Celina Jaitly recalls last chat with Feroz Khan in hospital, how he tried to open door for her even while in pain

Actor Celina Jaitly, who was launched in films by Feroz Khan, has now revealed that he signed her for the film over a phone call. Feroz worked with his son Fardeen Khan in their home production, Janasheen (2003), and it starred Celina opposite Fardeen.

Celina had won the Miss India title in 2001 and was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe that year. She revealed in an interview that Feroz had called her up to congratulate her on her Miss Universe feat.

Celina told Spotboye, "The first time I spoke to him was when he called to congratulate me in Puerto Rico on becoming a Miss Universe Runners-Up. He literally signed me over the phone for Janasheen." Remembering her shoot with Feroz on sets, she added, “During my first shooting schedule I was made to feel like a princess and he and his entire family treated me like their own.” Feroz had co-written, edited, directed as well as produced the film, apart from starring in it.

“Even in his last days, before he went into ICU, my last conversation with him was in his suite at the Breach Candy hospital. He tried to get up amidst all that pain to open the door for me like a true gentleman. The darkest moments of knowing him were when I sat with his daughter Laila and son Fardeen outside the ICU, staring into silence and the inevitable upcoming moment of eternal truth,” she revealed about her last meeting with Feroz.

Feroz died on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome and his character, RDX, was quite a hit.

Celina recently returned to acting with Season’s Greetings. She had earlier revealed that she shot the film during trying circumstances -- she lost a child and her mother while she did the project.

