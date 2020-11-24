Happy birthday Celina Jaitly: 5 powerful statements by the actor about refusing to be a prop on screen, moving on in life

bollywood

Celina Jaitly is celebrating her 39th birthday on Tuesday and it’s a special one this year. The actor made her acting comeback during lockdown and left fans impressed with her touching performance in Season’s Greetings. In a couple of years, the actor has not just struggled with depression and the loss of her parents and son but also made some tough choices in her professional life by no longer taking up ornamental roles.

Break from Bollywood to ‘recharge batteries’

Celina’s exit from Bollywood just a few years after her debut was assumed as an easy switch to a comfortable married life. However, Celina made it clear that her reasons were completely different from the general perception. She said, “I had taken a purposeful break from cinema because of reasons best known to me and this had nothing to do with the fact that I got married. I was just tired and exhausted of how difficult it kept getting for an outsider to continuously strive to find the roles which celebrate the actor within. Having to constantly prove myself, I just got fed up of trying to please everyone and reached a point where I said ‘okay gotta take a break’, do some other things in life, recharge batteries and then whenever I’m ready, I will come back again.”

‘I didn’t want to continue being a prop’

Celina knew she looked good on screen but also wanted to celebrate the actor within. The actor made repeated attempts to gain meaningful roles and was constantly required to prove herself. Putting her priorities first, she said, “You have an option of doing cinema where you are just a prop. I didn’t want to continue being a prop, there is a lot more to me as a performer. If I am required to be a mannequin or a prop as a performer, I am happy to do that but if you just want to make sure that your screen looks good then I don’t want to do that anymore.”

Celina wants to do positive projects

“I am an army officer’s daughter, for me to give up and run away, that’s not going to happen. There has always been a lot more to me than just being an actress. I want to do projects like Season’s Greetings, which touch people’s hearts and minds, which are all about moving forward, which are positive,” Celina said.

Returned to acting to fulfil late mother’s dream

Celina had distanced herself from films but gave it a second thought when her mom expressed her desire to see her return to acting. “When my mom passed away last year, that’s when I decided to come back to cinema because it was one of her last wishes that I return to acting,” she said.

Confident about rebuilding her career

On being asked if she is expecting more offers to come her way after her comeback film, Celina had said, “I’m very much capable of getting my own projects together.” During the lockdown, the actor focussed her acting energies on another project and may make an announcement soon.

Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The two are parents to eight-year-old twin boys Winston and Viraj and two-year-old son Arthur.

