Alaya F says comparisons with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday are 'wonderful': 'They all have something unique to offer'

Alaya F starred in just one movie before the pandemic brought the industry to a standstill. The actor made her debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she played the pregnant daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Despite being just one movie old, Alaya has been subjected to comparisons with fellow Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. However, she hasn't taken the comparisons in a negative spirit.

Speaking to a leading daily, Alaya said that she feels wonderful to be compared to the actors. "I think it’s wonderful. They are wonderful, amazing, talented, successful girls and they are all so different from each other. They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful. I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important," she said.

Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. Raised by a single mother, Alaya revealed that her parents have always stressed on being financially independent. Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand in December last year, she had said, "When you’re raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me ‘You have to be financially independent’."

She also revealed that her parents said that if she got married before she was 30, it would be the 'stupidest thing' to do. "'Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself’. That’s been said to me all the time," she added.

