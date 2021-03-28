Alaya F does a happy dance as she wins best debut award, Pooja Bedi says 'proud of you my baby girl'

On Sunday, actor Alaya F was in seventh heaven after winning the Best Debut Female at a popular award. She bagged the trophy for Jawaani Jaaneman. Taking to social media platform Instagram, an ecstatic Alaya shared two posts celebrating her win.

In a video, she was seen grooving to Pharrell Williams' Happy song. Alaya shared the video with the caption, "I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I am thank you for all the love that’s pouring in, I’m so overwhelmed and so grateful and soooooooooo happy!!!"

Alaya's mother, actor Pooja Bedi dropped a comment saying that she is proud of her. "Sooooooooo proud of you my baby girl .... u deserve all of it and More. All that hard work has been well rewarded," she commented.

Instagram/alayaf

Alaya had also shared a picture of herself holding the award, wearing an ear to ear smile. She had captioned the picture: "SHE’S MINE!!!!! Best Debut Female!! I’m smiling from ear to ear!!! So, so, so grateful! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud thank you for believing in me".

Several celebrities dropped comments congratulating her. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations". Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali also said, "Congratulations darling. You deserve it".

Meanwhile, Pooja also shared a post with the caption, "And...... She WiNS!!!!!! My Babbbbbbby!!! My champion!!!! Alaya F iam So so so damn proud of you and all that you have earned for yourself all on your own steam. !!! Its YOUR decisions. YOUR talent. YOUR hard work. "Well done" is too small to encapsulate all that you do, have done and stand for. Thank u". She added, "Bigggg hug to Farhan Furniturewalla. Proud dad moment as well."

ALSO READ: Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

Alaya made her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the 2020 release movie. The actors played the role of her parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON