Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh poses in crop top and jeans, Ira Khan calls her 'beauty'. See pics
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh poses in crop top and jeans, Ira Khan calls her 'beauty'. See pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared pictures from a photoshoot. The actor received compliments from many, including Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh shared pictures from a photoshoot and Ira Khan sent her love.

Ira Khan is impressed with Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest photoshoot. On Sunday, Fatima shared a three-part series of pictures on Instagram. In them, she was seen wearing a baby blue crop top with a pair of jeans. She took numerous pictures in an open field.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the pictures with details about the team behind the shoot in the caption. She received numerous compliments for the pictures, one of which was from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. "You beauty!" the 23-year-old commented on one of the posts.

In another post, Anil Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis to show Fatima their love. Fans, too, complimented the actor. A fan said, "So pretty." Another added, "God damn." A third fan said, "These are stunning". A fourth commented, "Always beautiful".

Fatima was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Shashank Khaitan’s short film, titled Majnu. She was seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari prior to that. She will soon appear in a yet-to-be-titled movie with Anil Kapoor. The duo shot for the film earlier this year.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor stops to compliment a paparazzo's voice, says 'Shakal toh dikha do'. Watch

While she has appeared in a few projects recently, Fatima told a group of paparazzi earlier this summer that she was jobless. "Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kum ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sab ko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai (Once the pandemic situation improves or goes away, I will get work just like everyone else. Right now, I am unemployed),” she said, when asked about her upcoming projects.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Fatima confessed she doesn't hesitate to ask for work. "I do that to remind people that I exist. I don’t do a lot of films, so I am not always there. Kabhi kabhi log casting mein bhool jaate hain ki yeh bhi actor hai (Sometimes, an actor slips people’s minds when they are casting for a project),” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fatima sana shaikh ira khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra steps out with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shanaya poses for paparazzi

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:29 PM IST
bollywood

Katrina Kaif shows her happy-goofy moods in new pics, Fatima Sana Shaikh calls her a cutie

PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP