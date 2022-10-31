Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt beats RRR in UK, Indian fans remind producers of worldwide figures

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film The Legend of Maula Jatt seems to have beaten the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli's RRR in 17 days of its release in UK. The claim was made by the film's official account on Instagram. Directed by Bilal Lashari, Maula Jatt is Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic of the same name. It also stars Mahira Khan. Also read: SS Rajamouli reveals why RRR has done so well in the west

The official Instagram account of the film shared a post which read, “Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in UK! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!”

The Legend of Maula Jatt seems to be working well in UK.

An Instagram user commented on the post, “RRR worldwide:1144 crs Maula jatt: 127 crs Comparision krna tha to dhang se hi krlete, sirf uk kyun (atleast compare it in a better way, why only UK)?”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stands at a worldwide collection of around ₹1200 crore. The film is India's highest grossing film and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

The Legend of Maula Jatt revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt and Mukkho, respectively. Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Noori Natt, Humaima Malik plays Daro, Faris Shafi plays Mooda, and Gohar Rasheed plays Makha.

The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut 2013 film Waar broke box office records in Pakistan. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.

Talking about the film, Fawad Khan said, "It gives me immense pleasure and is an honour to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed it during the making."

(With ANI inputs)

