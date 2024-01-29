Fighter box office collection day 4: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan crosses 100 crore in India in opening weekend

Fighter box office collection day 4: The Siddharth Anand directorial, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India on Sunday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Fighter has earned an estimated ₹118 crore nett in India in four days. The action film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Also read: Fighter box office collection day 3 Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.

Fighter box office collection day 4

Per the portal, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter collected an estimated ₹28.5 crore nett in India on Sunday, The film had earned a similar figure in India on Saturday – ₹27.5 crore nett. Fighter had an overall 31.56 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum for the evening shows – 43.38 percent. Fighter registered the highest overall occupancy in Chennai at 63.75 percent, followed by Jaipur – 39 percent – on the second position.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's Fighter tells the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the other members of the elite Indian Air Force (IAF unit), Air Dragons.

The film's official synopsis reads: Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Fighter movie review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Fighter review read, "Bollywood’s love for telling India-Pakistan stories on the big screen knows no bound. And the subgenre of war drama takes precedence, when the director wants to lace it up with an overdose of adrenaline and thrill. Siddharth Anand’s latest visual spectacle Fighter, has only upped the stakes in the genre, and mostly for right reasons. Touted as India’s first aerial action film with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing top combat aviators, Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place