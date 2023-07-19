Film based on Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case, his time in jail is in the works: Report

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19, 2021 for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots. Two years later, a new report has said that a film based on Raj Kundra's 63 days in jail is in the works. (Also read: Raj Kundra reacts for 1st time on his arrest in porn case, thanks 'trollers' one year after release from jail)

About Raj Kundra's arrest

A film based on the Raj Kundra's arrest is in the works, according to reports. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj, who is the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty had earlier broken his silence on the arrest and said in his social media posts last year, "One year today… released from Arthur Road. It's a matter of time. Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji)."

Film on Raj Kundra

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, sources have said that a film on Raj's arrest and his time in jail is in the works and an announcement will be made soon. The source also added that Raj Kundra will be acting in the film himself.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script,” the source added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is expected to go on floors soon. “It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view,” the source also added.

What Shilpa Shetty had said on Raj Kundra's arrest

Earlier in 2021, Shilpa Shetty had also reacted to her husband's arrest and wrote a statement on Instagram. “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she had added.

Raj has been keeping a low profile ever since his bail. Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together – son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21, while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON