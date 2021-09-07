Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / FIR against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting man with his car, victim in critical condition
bollywood

FIR against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting man with his car, victim in critical condition

Rajat Bedi, who has acted in films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Partner, allegedly hit a man with his car on Monday evening. An FIR has been registered against him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Rajat Bedi is known for films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Partner.

An FIR has been filed against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man with his car. The victim, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, is admitted to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai and is said to be in an extremely critical condition.

Mid-Day reports that Rajesh, 39, was hit by Rajat’s car at around 6.30 pm on Monday while on his way back home from work. Milind Kurde, a Senior Inspector at DN Nagar police station, said that an FIR has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The victim’s wife Babita Doot told the publication that her husband was drunk at the time of the accident and sustained injuries to the back of his head. Rajat got him admitted to the Cooper hospital and promised to help the family but left sometime later and did not return, she said.

“At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured to help us and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back,” Babita said, demanding Rajat’s arrest.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'

Meanwhile, a doctor who is treating Rajesh, said, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.”

Rajat is best known for playing the antagonist, Raj Saxena, in Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. He also played a negative role in Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer Partner. His other films include Rakht, Aksar and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accidents
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara makes a face as Saif holds her in his arms on her 1st birthday, see pic

Neetu recalls crowd chanting ‘Rishi Kapoor, haaye haaye’ outside their home

Trishala Dutt reveals her dating disasters: ‘With all the ghosting…’

Anushka Sharma's heart bleeds blue as she hails Virat-led Team India's victory
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP