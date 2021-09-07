FIR against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting man with his car, victim in critical condition

An FIR has been filed against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man with his car. The victim, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, is admitted to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai and is said to be in an extremely critical condition.

Mid-Day reports that Rajesh, 39, was hit by Rajat’s car at around 6.30 pm on Monday while on his way back home from work. Milind Kurde, a Senior Inspector at DN Nagar police station, said that an FIR has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The victim’s wife Babita Doot told the publication that her husband was drunk at the time of the accident and sustained injuries to the back of his head. Rajat got him admitted to the Cooper hospital and promised to help the family but left sometime later and did not return, she said.

“At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured to help us and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back,” Babita said, demanding Rajat’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a doctor who is treating Rajesh, said, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.”

Rajat is best known for playing the antagonist, Raj Saxena, in Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. He also played a negative role in Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer Partner. His other films include Rakht, Aksar and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee.

