Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'
Prakash Raj works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industries.
Prakash Raj works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industries.
telugu cinema

Prakash Raj meets with an accident, says he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad: 'Keep me in your thoughts'

  • Prakash Raj tweeted to say that he fell down and suffered a 'tiny fracture'. He added that would be flying to Hyderabad for surgery.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to inform his fans that he met with an accident and suffered a fracture. He added that he would have to go in for a surgery.

He wrote on Twitter: "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."

A number of his fans took to the comments section to drop messages. One Twitter user said, "Get well soon." Another said, "Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery." A third wrote, "Get well soon, sir. We always want to see you on the screen, not on a hospital bed."

His colleagues, Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohamedali, also wished him a speedy recovery.

Bandla Ganesh, known for films like Gabbar Singh, wrote on Twitter: "Take care Anna anything urgent please call. We are with you." Naveen said: Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj."

The actor was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Navarasa. He featured in a minor role in a short film directed by Bejoy Nambiar called Edhiri. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi. However, in a previous Netflix Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, he had a major role in a short film directed by Vetrimaaran. He played a father whose daughter, played by Sai Pallavi, elopes with a man belonging to a different caste.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Prakash Raj will be seen in a number of upcoming films such as KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Pushpa and Annaatthe among others. In Hindi films, he made a mark with Rohit Shetty's Singham. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
prakash raj kannada film industry telugu film industry hindi film industry + 2 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.