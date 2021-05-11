Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fitness may not protect you from Covid-19: Nikitin Dheer
bollywood

Fitness may not protect you from Covid-19: Nikitin Dheer

‘Chennai Express’ fame actor Nikitin Dheer feels not just fitness but mask, social distancing and vaccine can save people from the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc across the globe. Despite possessing an imposing personality and a chiseled body, the actor is not taking any chances.
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Actor Nikitin Dheer recently shot for a OTT series in Varanasi. (Sourced photo)

‘Chennai Express’ fame actor Nikitin Dheer feels not just fitness but mask, social distancing and vaccine can save people from the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc across the globe. Despite possessing an imposing personality and a chiseled body, the actor is not taking any chances.

“Fitness is taking care of your body, but coronavirus is infecting even the fittest and healthiest people. It’s very stupid for anyone to think that he/she is fit so they won’t catch the virus. Yes, with a fit body, you can control obesity which is root cause of many diseases. Besides, it helps in keeping your mind calm,” says the actor who was shooting in Varanasi till mid-April.

“Right now, our priority must be safety and health as in known humanity such pandemic has not come before. My nani is in 90s. She has seen World War-2 but says she has never seen anything like this before. My parents have taken double dose of vaccination and since we have become eligible to take the jibe so soon will go for it,” he says. His father actor Pankaj Dheer hails from Kanpur.

On work front, Nikitin has shot many projects in the pandemic. “I have ‘Raktanchal-2’ schedule left which we plan to shoot in Lucknow, a South film that we are supposed to shoot in Hyderabad and Dubai and patchwork of a Hindi film. Since Diwali, when things started getting better, by God’s grace, I have been working continuously. First, I got call from Salman Khanji to play villain in ‘Antim’ which started in Pune. I also shot for Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja. I have shot in different cities across India and abroad — of course following the protocols!”

The actor is excited about the next season of his web series. “We will see many shades of my character Waseem Khan which has got a lot of love in the first season,” says Nikitin.

Besides, films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershaah’ are ready for release. “As actors we are doing our job with no idea that when and where our films will release. I have full faith in the product and makers! But, right now, we must pray that this pandemic gets over soon.”

‘Chennai Express’ fame actor Nikitin Dheer feels not just fitness but mask, social distancing and vaccine can save people from the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc across the globe. Despite possessing an imposing personality and a chiseled body, the actor is not taking any chances.

“Fitness is taking care of your body, but coronavirus is infecting even the fittest and healthiest people. It’s very stupid for anyone to think that he/she is fit so they won’t catch the virus. Yes, with a fit body, you can control obesity which is root cause of many diseases. Besides, it helps in keeping your mind calm,” says the actor who was shooting in Varanasi till mid-April.

“Right now, our priority must be safety and health as in known humanity such pandemic has not come before. My nani is in 90s. She has seen World War-2 but says she has never seen anything like this before. My parents have taken double dose of vaccination and since we have become eligible to take the jibe so soon will go for it,” he says. His father actor Pankaj Dheer hails from Kanpur.

On work front, Nikitin has shot many projects in the pandemic. “I have ‘Raktanchal-2’ schedule left which we plan to shoot in Lucknow, a South film that we are supposed to shoot in Hyderabad and Dubai and patchwork of a Hindi film. Since Diwali, when things started getting better, by God’s grace, I have been working continuously. First, I got call from Salman Khanji to play villain in ‘Antim’ which started in Pune. I also shot for Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja. I have shot in different cities across India and abroad — of course following the protocols!”

The actor is excited about the next season of his web series. “We will see many shades of my character Waseem Khan which has got a lot of love in the first season,” says Nikitin.

Besides, films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershaah’ are ready for release. “As actors we are doing our job with no idea that when and where our films will release. I have full faith in the product and makers! But, right now, we must pray that this pandemic gets over soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP